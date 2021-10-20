RSM US Wealth Management LLC Invests $332,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

