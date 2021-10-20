RSM US Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

