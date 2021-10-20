RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Quilter Plc raised its position in BlackRock by 304.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $901.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $895.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
