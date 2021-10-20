RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Quilter Plc raised its position in BlackRock by 304.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $1,282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $901.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $895.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

