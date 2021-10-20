Russell Greenberg Sells 7,055 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

