Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.41. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

