Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.61. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 3,794 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

