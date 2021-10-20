Ryder System (R) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Ryder System has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $7.200-$7.500 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

