Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

