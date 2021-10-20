Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,113,000 after purchasing an additional 143,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,329. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.