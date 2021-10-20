Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,115. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $158.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

