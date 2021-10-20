Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.