SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.70.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.81. The company has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.