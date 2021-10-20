Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Head to Head Survey

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A Evogene -2,326.70% -38.88% -33.19%

13.8% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Evogene shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Save Foods and Evogene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Evogene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Evogene has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 200.35%. Given Evogene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evogene is more favorable than Save Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and Evogene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 77.06 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Evogene $1.04 million 70.07 -$23.37 million ($0.83) -3.41

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evogene.

Summary

Save Foods beats Evogene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance. The Industrial Applications focuses on the development and commercialization of improved castor bean seeds for industrial uses. The Human Health segment involves discovery and development of human microbiome-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Amir Barzilay and Hagai Karchi on October 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

