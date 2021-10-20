Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 89,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,844. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 77.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

