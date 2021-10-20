Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 205,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72.

