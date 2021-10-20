Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

