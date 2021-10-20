Scott Emery Sells 1,700,000 Shares of MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) Stock

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) insider Scott Emery sold 1,700,000 shares of MoneyMe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.41), for a total value of A$3,354,100.00 ($2,395,785.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 66.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.76.

About MoneyMe

MoneyMe Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe brands. MoneyMe Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

