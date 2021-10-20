Scott Emery Sells 1,700,000 Shares of MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) Stock

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME) insider Scott Emery sold 1,700,000 shares of MoneyMe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.41), for a total value of A$3,354,100.00 ($2,395,785.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 66.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.76.
About MoneyMe
