Sealed Air Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,553 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

