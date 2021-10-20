Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

