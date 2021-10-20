Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on DTE Energy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.18.

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

