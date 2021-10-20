Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ SEER traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,516. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

