Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.66. Seer shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1,477 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.3% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 133.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,431,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 1,545.6% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

