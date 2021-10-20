Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post sales of $13.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $12.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $55.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $59.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $469.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

