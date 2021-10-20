Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 1,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

