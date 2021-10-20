Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Senex Energy stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Senex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.
Senex Energy Company Profile
