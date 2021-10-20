Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Senex Energy stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Senex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.