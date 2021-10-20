Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is Force Hill Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 341.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,572 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $17,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

