ServiceNow (NOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $680.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $632.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.59. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $687.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.94.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.