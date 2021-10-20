SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.77% of SFL worth $46,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of SFL by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

