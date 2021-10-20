SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 428,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

