SG Americas Securities LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,827. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSP opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.70 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

