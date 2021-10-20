SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 736,492 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

