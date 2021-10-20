SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

