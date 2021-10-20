SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

