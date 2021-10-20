SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG by 25.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in PROG in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

