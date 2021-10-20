Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Shay Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.