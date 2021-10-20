Shay Capital LLC Has $633,000 Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Shay Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of FG New America Acquisition worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

OPFI opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPFI. DA Davidson dropped their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

