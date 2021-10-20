Shay Capital LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

