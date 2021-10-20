Shay Capital LLC Invests $383,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

XM opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

