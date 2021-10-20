Shay Capital LLC Invests $584,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.26. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.38 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

