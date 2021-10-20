Shay Capital LLC Invests $808,000 in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $5,425,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

