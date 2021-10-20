SHIBA INU (SHIB) Achieves Market Cap of $10.96 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $10.96 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00100752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,762.31 or 1.00060486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.33 or 0.06023998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020341 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

