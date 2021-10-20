Shield Protocol Price Tops $4.80 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $64,022.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00100953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.42 or 0.99891554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.10 or 0.06111374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00021185 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.