Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Epwin Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.