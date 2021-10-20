Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 109.25 ($1.43) on Tuesday. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

