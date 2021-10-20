Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Decreases By 25.4%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 583,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Aravive in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.