Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Grows By 24.8%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

NYSE:APRN opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -3.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 70.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 361,370 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 171,175 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.