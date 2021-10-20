Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Expands By 26.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $$9.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CWSRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.