Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expands By 25.7%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 899,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of CMP opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

