Short Interest in Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Grows By 32.2%

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

