Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Drops By 24.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter.

