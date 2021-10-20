Short Interest in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Expands By 30.2%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genetron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Genetron in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genetron by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

